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Jurgen Klopp 'exactly what Germany need' as ex-Liverpool coach takes charge of national team after terminating Red Bull contract
Klopp begins Germany chapter
Klopp will officially succeed Nagelsmann as Germany head coach after the former boss resigned following the national team's World Cup exit to Paraguay. The ex-Liverpool manager arrives after ending his contract with Red Bull and will lead Germany into a new era alongside assistants Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and Sven Bender. The 59-year-old coach has been contracted for four years and is expected to lead the team until the 2030 World Cup. The appointment marks one of the biggest coaching changes in international football, with the DFB placing its faith in one of the game's most successful modern managers.
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Klopp outlines his vision
Klopp said the Germany job carries unique significance and revealed his ambitions for the team. He said: "The national team can unite us Germans like almost nothing else. That's precisely what makes this task so special for me. I'm grateful for everything I've experienced and learned at Red Bull over the past year and a half, and for the openness that made this agreement possible.
"Now I'm looking forward to this special challenge in German football, which we will approach together with humility and patience: developing a team that fights for each other, that enjoys playing football, and behind which the people of our country can rally with complete conviction."
Germany back their choice
German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf revealed Klopp had been the organisation's first choice after Nagelsmann stepped down. Neuendorf said Klopp was "our unrestricted first-choice solution" because of his passion, credibility and ability to inspire people, while thanking Red Bull's Oliver Mintzlaff and Hans-Joachim Watzke for helping make the agreement possible.
DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke also backed the appointment, saying: "For me, Jurgen is one of the best coaches in the world. He makes his players better. Furthermore, he is a man who inspires, leads, and unites people. That's exactly what the national team needs."
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Busy start awaits
Klopp will not have long to settle into the role, with Germany scheduled to play four internationals across one international window between late September and early October.
His first match in charge will come away to the Netherlands on September 24 before his first home game against Greece in Augsburg three days later. Germany then face Serbia in Munich on October 1 before travelling to Greece for the return fixture in Thessaloniki on October 4, giving Klopp an immediate chance to begin shaping his new team.
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