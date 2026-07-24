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Joshua Zirkzee gives green light to Juventus move with Man Utd forward still pushing for Serie A return
Juve pursue double swoop
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, United forward Zirkzee has given initial approval to join Juventus in the summer transfer window. The Italian giants are now working hard to secure a loan deal for the Dutch international through intensive talks with his agent, Kia Joorabchian. At the same time, the Old Lady's hierarchy is also prioritising the signing of Paris Saint-Germain's Kolo Muani to revamp its attacking options.
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Massara reignites Zirkzee interest
Juventus' decision to pursue Zirkzee stems from the long-standing admiration of new football director Ricky Massara, who previously attempted to bring the player to Roma during the winter transfer window.
Although Zirkzee bagged 12 goals and seven assists for Bologna in Serie A during the 2023-24 season, he has struggled to adapt and lost his regular starting spot since moving to the Premier League, making just 19 starts across 68 total league appearances over the past two seasons. His profile as a modern, technically gifted forward is viewed as a natural fit for Spalletti's tactical system.
Turin hierarchy targets overhaul
Bianconeri's aggressive market pursuit is driven by an urgent need to reinforce their frontline following an injury to young Italian striker Jeff Ekhator. Alongside negotiating a loan agreement for Zirkzee with the Red Devils, CEO Giovanni Carnevali is actively working to finalise a €40 million deal for Kolo Muani from PSG, according to Gazzetta. Juventus management remains confident that combining Zirkzee's technical refinement with Kolo Muani's pace will forge a far more dynamic and competitive attack.
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Spalletti awaits attacking additions
Juve head coach Spalletti now awaits confirmation from the club's board regarding the timeline for completing these two major frontline deals. The Turin giants are under pressure to finalise their core squad quickly to allow the new recruits enough time to adapt during pre-season.
Bianconeri face a tough test to establish immediate consistency in the opening weeks of Serie A, beginning with an away fixture against newly-promoted Frosinone on August 23.
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