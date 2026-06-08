Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid confirmed & €150m signing promised as ‘Galactico’ fan Florentino Perez is re-elected as Blancos president

The victory on Sunday keeps Perez at the helm of the Spanish giants until 2030, continuing a reign that has already seen the club secure seven of its record 15 European Cups. Despite recent frustrations on the pitch, Perez remains the undisputed power broker at the Bernabeu.

"We are going to keep working so that Real Madrid keeps winning more titles," he told his supporters at a late night victory party soon after Real Madrid's club television channel reported Perez had beaten challenger Enrique Riquelme. The veteran administrator, who also runs an international construction company, has not faced a serious challenge for the presidency in over two decades, having run unopposed in every election since 2009.