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Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid confirmed & €150m signing promised as ‘Galactico’ fan Florentino Perez is re-elected as Blancos president
Perez secures another term as Blancos chief
The victory on Sunday keeps Perez at the helm of the Spanish giants until 2030, continuing a reign that has already seen the club secure seven of its record 15 European Cups. Despite recent frustrations on the pitch, Perez remains the undisputed power broker at the Bernabeu.
"We are going to keep working so that Real Madrid keeps winning more titles," he told his supporters at a late night victory party soon after Real Madrid's club television channel reported Perez had beaten challenger Enrique Riquelme. The veteran administrator, who also runs an international construction company, has not faced a serious challenge for the presidency in over two decades, having run unopposed in every election since 2009.
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The Special One is coming back
The biggest bombshell of the election victory is the confirmed return of Mourinho to the Spanish capital. The Portuguese tactician, who led Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013, was a central figure in Perez’s campaign materials. His second stint is seen as a move to bring discipline and a winning edge back to a side that has gone two seasons without a major trophy.
Perez did not hide his admiration for the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss during the process. Perez said he was "proud that Jose Mourinho, one of the best coaches in the world, is set to return." The move marks a dramatic shift in direction for the club, as they look to move past the disappointment of recent campaigns and the collapse of the European Super League project.
Galactico promises and €150m transfer war chest
Perez is not stopping at the managerial dugout, as he has already outlined an ambitious recruitment drive to bolster the first-team squad. In addition to defensive targets like Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, the president has pledged to deliver a "Galactico" signing worth more than €150 million (£126m/$161m). This major acquisition is expected to be officially disclosed later this week as part of the post-election festivities.
By committing to a massive transfer spend, the president is looking to reaffirm his commitment to the traditional "Galacticos" model that defined his earlier tenures. The identity of the €150m target remains the subject of intense speculation across Europe. A number of reports say two names have been linked with the marque signing, namely Michael Olise and Vitinha.
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Riquelme accepts defeat but vows to return
While the 37-year-old challenger Riquelme mounted a credible campaign backed by club legends like Raul Gonzalez, Fernando Hierro, and Iker Casillas, he ultimately fell short. Riquelme had promised to sign Manchester City star Erling Haaland, though those claims were dismissed by the player's camp. Despite the loss, the renewable energy executive insisted this was only the start of his political journey.
Riquelme congratulated Perez and accepted the result. But he signaled that he will consider running again. "For us, this is not the end, this is the beginning," Riquelme said. "Real Madrid won’t spend another 20 years without holding elections."