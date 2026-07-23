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Explained: How Jose Mourinho is frustrating Man Utd in pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga - with the Real Madrid midfielder’s transfer stance being revealed
United initiate contact with Camavinga camp
United have stepped up their search for midfield reinforcements by opening a dialogue with the representatives of Camavinga. Following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, INEOS and manager Michael Carrick remain determined to add elite quality to the engine room as the club prepares for a return to the Champions League.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel has revealed that the Red Devils held conversations with the player's agents to gauge the feasibility of a summer transfer. Romano said that United had conversations with Camavinga's representatives to gauge his interest in a move as they continue the search for a defensive midfielder.
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The Jose Mourinho factor at Real Madrid
A major obstacle in United's path is the presence of Mourinho, who has taken the reins at Real and is central to Camavinga's decision-making process. Romano explained that the player is determined to prove his worth under the Portuguese tactician. The former United boss is known for valuing midfielders with high intensity and physical presence, traits that Camavinga possesses in abundance.
"Camavinga wants to stay," Romano said explicitly.
Wait and see for the Red Devils
While the door currently appears closed, United remain attentive to any changes in the situation as the transfer deadline approaches. The club are desperate to provide Carrick with a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title, and a defensive midfielder remains the priority. Romano noted that the Premier League is a "very likely destination" if a move ever materialises, nothing is imminent.
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Rigorous training plan
Last season was a difficult one for the Frenchman, as a lack of consistency and various injury setbacks led to him being left out of Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad. However, the midfielder has used this disappointment as motivation, reportedly following a rigorous training plan and even attending an executive program at Harvard Business School to broaden his horizons during the break.
Despite being placed on the "transferable" list by some sections of the Spanish media, the player's stance remains firm. He is not listening to outside offers and has focused entirely on impressing the new coaching staff in Valdebebas. The midfielder has prepared thoroughly to win over Mourinho, knowing that a strong showing in the first summer friendlies could change his standing within the squad.
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