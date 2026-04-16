Jorginho admits he lost 'joy' for football under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Jorginho has revealed that his departure from Arsenal as a free agent last summer was driven by a fundamental need to rediscover his happiness on the pitch. After making the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2023, the veteran midfielder found himself increasingly used as a squad player rather than a regular starter, which ultimately took a toll on his mental approach to the game. He signed for Flamengo on a free transfer after his Arsenal exit was confirmed.

“I want to feel alive and important for the team,” Jorginho explained in an interview with The Times. “When a player is not on the pitch, it’s hard to keep motivated. I felt I needed to go somewhere where I was going to play with joy.” The midfielder managed 79 appearances for the Gunners, though only 27 of those came as a starter.