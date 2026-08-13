'Catching the team emotionally' - Bayern Munich star Jonathan Tah explains why Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso are masters of the locker room

Tah has opened up about his positive experiences working under managers Kompany and Alonso. The centre-back feels incredibly blessed to have learned from both highly-rated coaches during his career.

Alonso previously coached Tah at Bayer Leverkusen, achieving success with the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 season before the defender moved to Bavaria in 2025. Now, he is continuing his footballing development under the precise guidance of former Manchester City captain Kompany. Both coaches enjoyed phenomenal playing careers at the very highest level of European football. According to Tah, that wealth of on-pitch experience translates perfectly into their modern managerial approaches.