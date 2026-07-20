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‘Expected to get some minutes’ - Update on JJ Gabriel’s bid for Man Utd debut as 15-year-old wonderkid becomes eligible for Premier League bow
Gabriel edges closer to senior opportunity
Gabriel has moved a step closer to his Manchester United first-team debut after becoming eligible to play in the Premier League this season. The 15-year-old is regarded as one of the club's brightest academy prospects, although there is no timetable for his senior bow.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Gabriel has not yet trained with the first team this summer and was not included in the squad for the pre-season friendly against Wrexham. However, he is "expected to get some minutes" during United's summer programme before the club assesses his next step. The report adds that United will then decide whether Gabriel is ready to step up to the Under-21s, with any first-team debut dependent on how he handles that increased level of competition.
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Carrick urges patience over teenage talent
Newly-appointed head coach Michael Carrick has stressed the importance of managing Gabriel's development carefully despite the growing excitement around the youngster.
"He’s too young. JJ’s doing really well," Carrick said. "JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious and he has had a good season for U-18s. We think an awful lot of him. But patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and developing him and picking the right moment to step up, to leave them in a certain place. He’s trained well and it is good to have young players up."
Academy boss Darren Fletcher also backed Gabriel's progress while emphasising that every young player follows a different pathway.
"All our players are capable of going on pre-season, not just JJ. It'll depend on who else is selected and what he needs for his next step. Getting variation in your development is really important. We want him to go up there and thrive."
United keen to protect academy star
Gabriel's reputation has continued to grow after winning the Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season award and scoring 21 league goals. His performances have established him as one of the standout talents in United's academy. Despite the hype, United appear determined not to rush his progress. The club's immediate priority is to expose Gabriel to higher levels gradually before considering a senior competitive debut.
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Pre-season will provide the next test
The player himself has done little to lower expectations, seemingly confirming his involvement in the upcoming tour. After picking up the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, the forward strongly hinted at a senior role by ending a social media post with the words: "See you in pre-season."
Beyond Gabriel, the club continues to invest heavily in the present and future, with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived for a combined £85m to reinforce Carrick's midfield. As United prepare to face Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid next, all eyes will be on whether the 15-year-old can translate his prolific academy form to the senior stage.
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