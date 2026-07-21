JJ Gabriel debut incoming? 15-year-old Man Utd wonderkid trains with first team ahead of friendly date with Rosenborg

Manchester United wonderkid Gabriel is set to make his long-awaited first-team debut in the Red Devils’ clash with Rosenborg. Michael Carrick’s side take on the Norwegian side in their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday.

The inclusion of the 15-year-old would signal a major milestone for the academy, which continues to produce elite talent for the senior squad under the current coaching regime.

A similar squad is expected to be named to the one that recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, albeit with a few differences. Gabriel took part in United’s latest training session on Monday at Carrington and is under consideration to be included in the squad to fly to Norway.



