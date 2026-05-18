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'It's not Salah FC' - Jamie Carragher slams ‘selfish’ Liverpool star and compares 'heavy metal' football statement to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd bridge-burning
Carragher likens Salah exit to Ronaldo bombshell
Liverpool legend Carragher admits he is far from shocked by Salah’s decision to voice his frustrations publicly as his Anfield career nears its end. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher drew direct parallels between the Egyptian’s behaviour and the explosive manner in which Cristiano Ronaldo forced his exit from Manchester United in 2022.
"I'm not surprised," Carragher said. "I told everybody, Something else will come before the end of the season. He'll drop another bomb, a little bit like Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United. I thought it might come after the end of the season when he'd moved on, but no. Less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview, and I think that rings true again. Liverpool has a really important week. They are still not fully qualified for the Champions League, and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC."
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The heavy metal statement
The controversy stems from a pointed statement released by Salah on social media following a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa. In the post, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to see the team return to the high-intensity style made famous by Jurgen Klopp, suggesting that Slot’s current philosophy is not what the fans deserve.
In a message that appeared to challenge the methods of head coach Slot, Salah wrote: "I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work, and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Our crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies."
Steven Gerrard viewed this cryptic message as a clear signal of a fractured dressing room and lost identity under Slot.
Neville shares fuming assessment of Salah's actions
As the Reds prepare for the final game of the campaign against Brentford, pundits have questioned whether Salah’s relationship with Slot has become untenable. Gary Neville joined Carragher in criticising the timing of the remarks, noting that such a public display of dissent would be unacceptable at any top club.
"He's pulled the pin out of a grenade right in the middle of the room, and he's walking out," Neville remarked. "Mo's not happy over there. It's not great. If he was a Manchester United player, I'd be fuming. But what you can never do with this kind of player, with this kind of stature and personality, is keep them quiet. If they've got something to say, they're going to say it. And they're going to say it at the point where you don't want to hear it. That was a telling comment. Arne Slot will not welcome it whatsoever. But he will just want to get to the end of the season, get out of there, get everyone out of there that's not going to be there next season, and try and build."
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Slot’s dilemma ahead of Anfield farewell
Despite the friction, Carragher believes Slot must put the club’s Champions League ambitions ahead of any personal grievances. With top-four qualification still not guaranteed, the manager faces a tough decision on whether to hand Salah a starting spot for his final appearance at Anfield or drop him as a disciplinary measure.
"I don't believe any manager should ever cut off his nose to spite his face," Carragher added. "If playing Mo Salah at the weekend gives Liverpool the best chance of winning the game, you have to pick him. I've criticised Mo Salah for being selfish. Arne Slot can't be selfish; he has to think of the club, what's best for the club. If Liverpool need a result against Brentford, he has to play him if he thinks he's in his best team. Arne Slot is not in a position of great strength at Liverpool at the moment, and that's why Salah made his comments. He hasn't got the backing of the crowd right now, and that's why Salah's done it. He's put him in a really awkward position."