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Steven Gerrard reacts to Mohamed Salah's 'damning' statement as legend says Liverpool have have lost their 'identity' under Arne Slot
Gerrard interprets Salah’s cryptic message
Gerrard believes that Salah’s recent social media activity is a clear indication of deep-rooted issues within the Liverpool camp. Following a heavy defeat at Villa Park, Salah broke his usual silence to call for a return to the club's former glory, a move Gerrard views as an intentional signal to the footballing world that the environment under Arne Slot has become fractured.
"Wow. Listen, that is extremely interesting," Gerrard said on TNT Sports. "Mo Salah doesn't really speak much, and he doesn't tweet, and he certainly doesn't tweet like that. So I think that he's sending a message to the outside that things in that Liverpool dressing room are not right: the identity's gone and it's really hurting him to see it in front of his own eyes."
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A direct challenge to Arne Slot
The timing of Salah's statement is particularly notable given the club's current crisis. The recent collapse against Aston Villa marked their 12th Premier League loss of the campaign an embarrassing milestone that cements this as one of the worst title defences in modern history. By demanding that the team rediscover the 'heavy metal' identity associated with the Jurgen Klopp era in the wake of this slump, the departing Egyptian forward has effectively questioned whether Slot's more measured, possession-based philosophy is compatible with the club's core values.
Gerrard noted the severity of the forward's words, stating: "I'm surprised of the timing. One game to go, his last game for Liverpool. You guys know, you've been involved in the media: he very rarely speaks, he's done interviews lately because he's obviously bringing the curtain down on an incredible Liverpool career. But that is quite damning to the Liverpool manager and the staff in terms of where this team's at. That's my opinion on that."
Liverpool crumbling at Villa Park
The catalyst for this internal friction was a disastrous performance against Aston Villa, which marked Liverpool’s 19th defeat across all competitions this season. The manner of the loss left fans and former players alike questioning the resilience of the squad, with Salah describing the team as "crumbling" during the match.
"Crumbling is a strong word," Gerrard added. "It's quite damning, the timing. It's unusual coming from Mo. The pressure's on the players and the pressure's on the manager because it's been nowhere near good enough. The performance last night was terrible, it was awful, it was difficult to watch from start to finish, and it hurt me watching Liverpool last night. I don't normally say that."
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An unusual dressing room dynamic
With only one game remaining in the season, the focus shifts to whether Salah is acting as a lone wolf or representing a wider consensus among the players. Gerrard questioned if the forward is "speaking off his own back for the sake of everyone else in the dressing room," noting that such an outburst is highly uncharacteristic for a player typically known for his professionalism and quiet leadership.
"It's strange, it's unusual," the former midfielder said. "He's going to be doing a load of media around his last game, I'm sure. I'm really looking forward to the coming days because that's unusual for a Liverpool player, and it's unusual for Mo Salah."
He added: "It was a tough 90 minutes and they got what they deserved. Villa were better all over the pitch. There was no fight, no passion, no pattern of play, no connection, they're not moving around the pitch together, individuals were miles off what I know they can perform at."