In The Telegraph, Carragher noted that even Pep Guardiola must feel he is living in a "strange new world." He argued that despite City’s 115 alleged financial breaches and their relentless dominance, the public's choice is no longer "anyone but City." Instead, when faced with an Arsenal side desperate for silverware, Carragher believes the prevailing sentiment has shifted to a resounding "anyone but Arsenal."

This shift is fueled by growing criticism of Arsenal's pragmatic style, most recently highlighted by John Obi Mikel on talkSPORT. Mikel slammed Arteta’s heavy reliance on set-pieces despite massive investment, stating: "When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely on corner kicks. You have spent almost a billion, Mikel Arteta... and you're telling me the only way you can win games is through corner kicks? It's ridiculous."