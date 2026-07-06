Second chance for Jack Grealish? Man City future update after Everton loan spell - with Enzo Maresca succeeding Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium

Grealish’s seemingly inevitable City exit has been put on hold following Maresca’s arrival as Pep Guardiola’s successor. The 30-year-old had looked destined to leave the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis this summer after spending the previous campaign out on loan.

However, Maresca has told the board that he wants to personally evaluate the winger during their upcoming pre-season preparations, as reported by TEAMtalk. Rather than sanctioning an immediate, low-value sale, the incoming Italian manager is fully prepared to give the former Aston Villa captain a genuine opportunity to reclaim a prominent spot in his first-team squad.



