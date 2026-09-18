Leaked Italy squad details suggest extended 35-man list for Roberto Mancini return

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, leaked details ahead of Roberto Mancini's official squad announcement suggest the returning head coach will name up to 35 players for the upcoming international window. Over eight years after his initial appointment in May 2018, Mancini begins his second spell in charge of the Azzurri.

The extensive squad size reflects a demanding schedule of four Nations League fixtures packed into 11 days.

Italy face Belgium in Rome on 25 September, followed by trips to Turkey and France before hosting Turkey in Bologna.