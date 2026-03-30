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Italy: Gattuso shuffles the pack in the final training session: Kean partners Retegui, but without Politano and Barella

Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Insights from Italy's final training session

The highly anticipated final of the play-offs for the 2026 USA-Mexico-Canada World Cup is fast approaching, with Italy set to face Bosnia in Zenica tomorrow evening, Tuesday 31 March, kicking off at 8.45 pm.


The Azzurri will set off for Sarajevo this afternoon, and the morning session at Coverciano allowed Head Coach Gennaro Gattuso to finalise his plans for the match with a final training session. During the 11-a-side practice match on a reduced pitch, the coach shuffled the pack, offering a few clues as to the line-up.

  • EVERYONE IS AVAILABLE

    All 28 players called up for the match took part in the final training session. Politano and Bastoni, therefore, have also made a full recovery.


    At the start of the session, the Azzurri began with a muscle warm-up involving a large-scale keep-away drill, followed by an 11-a-side match with rotating goalkeepers on a reduced pitch.

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  • THE TWO TEAMS

    Gattuso has shuffled the pack somewhat with both line-ups, though the white team features almost all of the starters who played against Northern Ireland


    Whites (3-5-2): rotating goalkeeper; Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Cristante, Tonali, Dimarco; Kean, Retegui

    Yellows (3-5-2): rotating goalkeeper; Mancini, Gatti, Buongiorno; Politano, Barella, Locatelli, Pisilli, Spinazzola; Raspadori, Esposito.


  • KEAN WITH RETEGUI, CRISTANTE IS RINGING THE BELL

    The Kean-Retegui strike partnership was tried out together once again, meaning the Argentine is now ahead of Pio Esposito in the pecking order. In midfield, the decision to pick Frattesi and Cristante over Barella and Locatelli stands out, but the feeling is that this was largely a tactical manoeuvre.


    In defence, Mancini was not at his best and the decision to opt for another centre-back is a possibility, with Scalvini able to cover the right-back role without any issues. Finally, Politano, who did not come through the Bergamo match in the best of form, could also be rested from the start, with Cambiaso – who, however, ended up in the stands last Thursday night – taking his place.

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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Italy crest
Italy
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