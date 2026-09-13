'It was a poor performance' - Alisson Becker questions Liverpool mindset after frustrating Fulham stalemate

The match saw Liverpool struggle to break down a well-organised Fulham side that looked comfortable under pressure. Alisson noted that the team’s inability to execute their tactical plan effectively allowed Fulham to grow in confidence. There was a particular concern regarding the risks taken in possession, especially during a first-half incident where the Reds nearly gifted Fulham a goal after losing the ball deep in their own territory.

"Sometimes teams who want to play take some risks. Sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want – maybe it is not the perfect pass, maybe it is too risky. But then the important thing is what you do after that and you have to adapt. Because if you come to the game and prepare something and it doesn’t go well, that’s the challenge you have – what you are going to do in the next moment you’re going to have the ball? That was important for me and for the team to try to do the best as we could against a team who was really well organised, pressing high," Alisson explained.

"With the ball they have quality, they are comfortable on the ball. We tried not to let them be comfortable on the ball, but they have their qualities. And we didn’t create as many chances as we expected that we would create, that we could create. That’s the challenge we have to make much better on the next game."