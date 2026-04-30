Ismaila Sarr scores fastest Conference League goal EVER as Crystal Palace stun Shakhtar Donetsk in semi-final first leg

Palace’s fairy-tale European campaign reached a new peak on Thursday night as Sarr netted just 21 seconds into their Conference League semi-final first leg clash against Shakhtar. The strike provided the Eagles with an immediate advantage in the game, held in Krakow, Poland, setting the tone for a commanding 3-1 victory that puts them in a strong position ahead of the return leg at Selhurst Park.

Sarr's clinical finish stunned the hosts and set a new benchmark for the competition. The goal served as a statement of intent for Oliver Glasner’s side, who have continued to defy expectations in their debut season on the continental stage after qualifying via their FA Cup triumph last year.