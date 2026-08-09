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Is Benjamin Sesko the ‘long-term’ No.9 for Man Utd? Michael Owen has ‘doubts’ as Red Devils lack options in the goalscoring department
Sesko became a 'super sub' for Man Utd
Having struggled to find a reliable option to lead the line - having moved through the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Wout Weghorst and Rasmus Hojland - United invested £74 million ($100m) worth of faith in Sesko during the summer transfer window of 2025.
The former RB Leipzig took seven games to open his goal account for the Red Devils and had only two efforts to his name by the turn of the calendar year. Serious questions were being asked of his contribution to the collective cause at that stage.
A purple patch was enjoyed through the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, with the target being found on 10 occasions through 15 matches, and a reputation was established as being something of a super sub.
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Do Man Utd need to sign another No.9?
United, ahead of their return to Champions League competition, are yet to bring in another established striker to compete with or play alongside Sesko. Asked if that is a source of concern, Premier League title-winning ex-Red Devils forward Owen - in an ambassadorial role for Casino.org that helps to find online casinos for UK players - told GOAL: “Well, a lot of the time, half the time he [Sesko] doesn't even play and they do quite well anyway.
“Whether they push [Matheus] Cunha up front or [Bryan] Mbeumo or whoever, they've managed without him. Even though he's the only out and out centre forward, if it was the European Cup final next week, then I'm not sure he would start. If they had another option, a better option, I'm sure they would take that.
“However, he has surprised a few. He wasn't that convincing right at the start, but it's not easy to be convincing in the Manchester United team over the last decade or so.
“Obviously, in the second half of the season, Manchester United are playing really, really well. He's grown into the role as well. You'd definitely say he's going to get more game time this season and see how he does. Do I see him as the long-term Manchester United centre forward? I'd have my doubts.”
Would Thiago be a good fit for the Red Devils?
United are among those said to be mulling over an approach for Brentford striker Igor Thiago - after seeing him net 22 Premier League goals last season and make Brazil’s World Cup squad - but is another burly centre-forward what the Red Devils need?
Owen added: “It's not really been their style over the years, just to have a big target man. If you put one there, players will have to adapt to whatever type goes and plays there.
“Is that their most pressing position? I'm not sure. Obviously, they've lost Casemiro, but they've replaced him with two other midfielders. Attacking options, I wouldn't say they've got loads of them, but they were quite good for them last year. I mean, Amad played half the time and they'd rotate it a little bit.
“The one thing they've got this season, obviously, is a lot more games in the Champions League. They're going to have to manage that. You're always wanting to improve numbers as well as quality.
“I think Michael Carrick will be keen on getting a couple more players. It's not just any old player, but I do think it's important to get numbers this time with the Champions League. That's going to be the one thing that could trip them up, is the amount of games they're going to have to play.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Friendlies & Premier League opener
United are still finding their feet in pre-season, as they welcome World Cup stars back into the fold, and have two more friendly dates - against Leeds and AC Milan - to take in before competitive action resumes.
They will open the 2026-27 campaign away at newly-promoted Hull City on August 22 and have until September 1 to get any fresh faces, including another striker, on board before the next transfer deadline passes.
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