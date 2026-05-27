Inter in talks to sign Liverpool star in shock summer transfer

According to renowned Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter and Liverpool have held advanced talks regarding a summer move for Curtis Jones. The sporting directors of the two clubs, Piero Ausilio and Richard Hughes, recently met in Monte Conte for preliminary discussions about the 25-year-old.

The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their squad, while the Reds are regrouping following a frustrating trophyless season. Despite their domestic struggles, the Merseyside outfit secured Champions League qualification by finishing fifth in the Premier League. Jones, whose contract expires next summer, has reportedly been stalling on an extension of his £50,000-per-week deal as he considers a new challenge.