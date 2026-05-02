Goal.com
Live
Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

Inter Miami reportedly remain in talks with Casemiro with Man United deal set to expire

Casemiro
Inter Miami CF
Manchester United
Transfers

Casemiro is reportedly in talks to sign with MLS Cup champions Inter Miami upon the expiration of his Man United deal this summer. The Brazilian is set to leave the Red Devils in June, and Miami are among the top clubs interested in securing his services. A deal there would seem him united with long-term CONMEBOL opponent Lionel Messi.

  • Manchester United v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Casemiro in talks

    The Brazilian is in discussions to sign for the MLS stalwarts - but no deal is imminent. Casemiro has multiple offers from around the world, including well-documented Saudi Pro League interest. But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a signature for Miami seems far more likely at this point.

    • Advertisement
  • Colorado Rapids v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    A complicated deal

    It must be pointed out that any deal for the Brazilian would be complicated by MLS's salary rules. Inter Miami currently have three designated players on their roster and would be unable to spend big on a fourth. That would mean Casemiro taking a significant pay cut to pen a deal with the MLS side.

  • Manchester United v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Spurning calls for a United stay

    There have been some around Man United eager for Casemiro to stay. The Brazilian has enjoyed an uptick in form under Michael Carrick. Fans asked him to stay for "one more year" after a commanding showing against Brentford on Monday evening. However, he has remained committed to leaving the club.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-ARSENALAFP

    MLS's post World Cup boom?

    Casemiro might yet be one of many to opt to move to MLS after the World Cup. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has already agreed a deal to sign for Orlando City. Meanwhile, there have been reports that both Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah could sign for MLS clubs - with their current deals both set to expire at Barcelona and Liverpool.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC crest
Toronto FC
TFC
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA