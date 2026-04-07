On the one hand, the focus is on maintaining their lead over Napoli and Milan until the end of the season; on the other, initial contacts are beingmade to get ahead of the competition for transfer targets. In recent weeks, Inter have begun planning for the summer, and Moussa Diaby, the Al Ittihad striker for whom they had already made an approach in January, remains on the Nerazzurri management’s list. In recent months, the relationship between the player and the Arab club has become increasingly strained; his agent is looking around for a new solution when the transfer window reopens, and Inter are keeping a close eye on the situation.
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Inter: Diaby’s price drops – the summer plan and Al Ittihad’s bid, and what changes with Dumfries and Luis Henrique
HOW MUCH DOES DIABY COST?
In January, Inter made an offer of €30 million, proposing to spread the payment over several years, but the Arab club insisted on a lump-sum payment, and so the deal never went ahead. In a few months’ time, the Nerazzurri could make another move for Diaby, who has already played in Italy in 2018 for Crotone (under manager Walter Zenga), aware that the player’s valuation could be lower now: the Frenchman, born in 1999, has a contract until 2029 but will try to force a move as early as the next transfer window, and for this reason Al Ittihad may eventually agree to let him go for less than his market value.
WHY INTER ARE BACK IN THE RUNNING FOR DIABY
During the last transfer window, Inter were looking for a new signing who could play across the full width of the pitch, as they were considering selling Luis Henrique; after making moves for Cancelo and Perisic, they also tried to sign Diaby. This summer, the Nerazzurri could consider letting either Dumfries or Luis Henrique leave, depending on the offers received; therefore, should one of the two depart, a replacement will be needed in that position for Chivu’s 3-5-2 formation, and so one of the ideas under consideration is a return for Diaby. The player is fully open to a possible move to Italy, but negotiations will need to take place with Al Ittihad.