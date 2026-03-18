Inter: Could Bastoni be sold? The financial figures. €50 million isn’t enough; Barcelona are considering other options

The rumours surrounding Alessandro Bastoni show no sign of abating, and no, the talk linked to the now-past Inter-Juve incident involving Kalulu and the subsequent discussions about his national team call-up are not the only ones circulating about the centre-back, born in 1999.





The former Atalanta academy product is, in fact, constantly at the centre of transfer speculation, with Barcelona (and others, given the considerable interest from the Premier League) working hard to bring him to Spain next summer.





And Inter? Compared to a year ago, his unavailability has been confirmed in words, but not in practice,because, faced with the right offer, he too could be considered among the possible departures.



