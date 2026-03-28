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Gabriele Stragapede

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Inter: Bastoni to Barcelona? His book value and the potential capital gain

Inter
Transfers
Barcelona
A. Bastoni

All the figures relating to the potential deal.

Ahead of the crucial match against Bosnia – a game that will be decisive for the future of the Italian national team as they seek to qualify for the World Cup after a 12-year wait – there is one of the pillars of the Azzurri defence whose future has been the subject of repeated speculation.

The player in question is left-back Alessandro Bastoni, an Inter defender who has found himself in Barcelona’s sights, according to reports from several Spanish sources such as the Spanish newspaper Sport.

According to Spanish rumours, Bastoni has been identified as the ideal reinforcement for Hansi Flick’s backline, and Blaugrana sporting director Deco is working on a mission to finalise the potential transfer.

It remains to be seen what Inter’s stance will be, but in the meantime, using data analysed by Calcio&Finanza, let’s try to work out the player’s book value and how much the potential capital gain would amount to should he be sold during the upcoming summer transfer window.

  • HOW MUCH IS BASTONI WORTH IN FINANCIAL TERMS?

    Let’s start with the financial statements as at 30 June 2025.

    According to Calcio&Finanza, Bastoni’s historical cost (i.e. the total amount paid to Atalanta over the years) stands at €40.7 million, with a residual value of around €4.3 million as of last June, a figure that will fall to €2.84 million by 30 June of this year.

    In essence, the player’s cost will be virtually fully amortised.

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  • THE POTENTIAL GAIN FOR INTER

    Let us now turn to the potential capital gain for Inter.

    Taking a potential figure of €60 million as the starting point for a possible sale, the club based in Viale della Liberazione could record a capital gain of over €57 million, as noted by our colleagues at Calcio&Finanza. Should the actual proceeds be higher, the figure would rise accordingly.

    Depending on the closing date of the potential deal, it would then be clear in which financial year the capital gain would be recorded. In any case, Inter would see a saving of €11.59 million in their 2026/27 accounts, comprising the amortisation charge and Bastoni’s gross salary.

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