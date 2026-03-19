Igor Tudor celebrates 'beautiful sensation' as Tottenham boss finally picks up first win despite Champions League elimination

Tudor was certainly feeling positive after the game. He told BBC Sport: "The sensations are mixed. You don't like to not get through, but it was a very good performance. It was a beautiful sensation on the pitch with the fans who were really there together with the squad and the team from the first moment. Congratulations to the players. It is positive, commitment, lot of running, lots of good things.

"The energy was really nice from the first moment and the fans recognised the team did everything from the first minute to the last and they were with us - beautiful, thanks. The players believed and you could see the performance at this moment is very important. In the last two games we have improved. It is an important game on Sunday [against Nottingham Forest] but it will not decide anything yet, it will be decided over the last three games."