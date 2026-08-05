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Liverpool eye €50m PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye as Bradley Barcola talks stall
Liverpool target PSG wonderkid Mbaye
Liverpool are showing an interest in PSG winger Mbaye as the 18-year-old seeks more regular playing time, as per GiveMeSport. The Senegal international is expected to leave Paris this summer in search of guaranteed first-team minutes. PSG are expected to seek at least €50m for the talented attacker, with the price potentially rising higher in an inflated market.
Although Liverpool are yet to place an official offer, Mbaye is understood to be keen on a potential move to Anfield. The Reds face stiff competition for his signature, with Bayer Leverkusen already holding direct club-to-club talks with PSG hierarchy. However, Mbaye remains prepared to assess all options and would welcome a formal approach from the Premier League side.
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Leverkusen lead race as competition grows
Leverkusen have made significant progress in their pursuit of Mbaye following discussions between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fernando Carro. The two club leaders share an excellent relationship, giving the German side a strong footing in negotiations. Nevertheless, Mbaye's position at PSG is becoming increasingly crowded. Dubbed an African 'phenomenon', the winger made 24 appearances and scored three goals in Ligue 1 last season, but faced stiff competition from Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.
Furthermore, PSG are actively pursuing additional wide attackers, with Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche set to join for around €50m. With PSG also eyeing another winger after missing out on Real Madrid-bound Yan Diomande, Mbaye's playing time in Paris will be further restricted.
Barcola talks hit valuation stumbling block
Mbaye is not the only PSG winger on Liverpool's radar, as the Reds continue to explore a blockbuster move for Barcola. Preliminary talks have already taken place between the two European clubs regarding the France international. Liverpool are prepared to offer around €100m for Barcola, who actively wants to join the Merseyside club.
Personal terms are not expected to pose any issue, but negotiations remain stalled over PSG's immense €170m asking price. PSG insiders argue Barcola's value is bolstered by his strong World Cup performance, where he scored three goals and provided an assist for France. Les Parisiens also point to his status as a back-to-back Champions League winner when demanding a record fee.
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Price drops could trigger late movement
PSG insist any sale of Barcola must exceed recent high-profile Premier League fees, such as Elliot Anderson's £116m move and Morgan Rogers' £117m transfer. This stance remains firm despite Barcola having just two years left on his contract and refusing a new deal. However, there is belief that PSG's steep valuation could drop as August progresses. Once the French giants complete their own wide recruitment, their stance on player departures may become far more flexible. Liverpool will now carefully assess whether to launch a formal offer for Mbaye or wait for PSG to lower their stance on Barcola as the transfer deadline approaches.
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