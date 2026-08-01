Paris Saint-Germain get their man and pay €50 million for new striker

Paris Saint-Germain have landed Maghnes Akliouche. The French forward is joining from AS Monaco for €50 million, Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday morning.

PSG had already struck an agreement with Monaco on Wednesday over the fee for the young winger. They have now also agreed terms with the player himself.

Next week, Akliouche will undergo a medical before signing a contract that runs until mid-2031 in the French capital.

Part of France's squad for the 2026 World Cup, Akliouche is expected to replace Bradley Barcola in Paris. The forward is currently in talks with Liverpool over a move to the Premier League.

Capped ten times by France, he made 139 appearances for Monaco. He scored 23 goals and registered 28 assists.

PSG are not done in the market. On Friday evening, Fabrizio Romano reported that the club are closing in on a personal agreement with Mika Godts.

Should that agreement be reached, the two-time Champions League winners will submit a bid to Ajax, who want €60 million for the Belgian.