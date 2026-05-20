"I went a bit off the rails there": Tom Bischof reveals a special moment at FC Bayern

At TSG Hoffenheim, Bischof plied his trade mainly in central midfield. In Munich, however, Kompany has deployed him as a full-back, citing fierce competition in defensive midfield from Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka.

"I never would have imagined I'd end up playing left or right back," Bischof said. "But I think I've been able to help the team a lot that way. At first I found it hard to accept, especially in the first one or two games. Then I spoke with Joshua Kimmich, who told me I'd get my chance. It paid off, and I'm happy to have filled in on the left and helped the team."

Kimmich himself arrived at Bayern as a young midfielder but began his career at the club as a full-back before eventually establishing himself in central midfield as vice-captain.