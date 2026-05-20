"I'd be best suited to the German or Italian leagues": BVB are reportedly courting a goal-scoring machine from the Netherlands

In an interview with Noordhollands Dagblad, Mijnans confirmed that several clubs had shown interest, but he declined to give specifics. "It's all still very early days," he said. "I think I would be best suited to the German or Italian leagues."

At BVB, Julian Brandt's free transfer this summer will create a vacancy in the attacking midfield squad, while Bayer Leverkusen are also reported to be monitoring Mijnans.

He joined AZ from Sparta Rotterdam in 2023 for €2.5 million and quickly became a key player. Last summer he had hoped to join PSV Eindhoven, but AZ blocked the move; in compensation, he secured a pay rise and a pledge that he could leave for a major foreign club this summer. His current deal runs until 2028.