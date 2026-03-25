Is Luis Hasa the new Vergara?Napoli have begun their plan to bring back the attacking midfielder who is currently making waves at Carrarese – a player the Azzurri themselves had snatched from Juventus. Following a standout season in Serie B, half of Serie A have enquired about the 2004-born player, who had already made a name for himself with the Under-19 national team at the European Championships.
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How Hasa is getting on and Napoli’s plans: the new Vergara who could prove useful to Conte
From Juventus to Lecce, then on to Napoli and a Scudetto win despite making no contribution to Conte’s side, the loan spell at Carrarese helped Hasa transform himself into a new player. In Tuscany, the 22-year-old completed his developmentand, from a classy second striker/attacking midfielder full of flair and creativity, slotted perfectly into Calabro’s 3-5-2 system, which transformed him into a modern central midfielder. Runs into the box, forward runs and tracking back, goals and personality: Hasa has become one of the most decisive players in Serie B, as evidencedby his five goals and three assists from midfield in the 25 matches he has played.
A meteoric rise that is proving all the good things that have always been said about him and his qualities. From playing alongside Yildiz in the Bianconeri youth teams, to coming of age in Serie B, right up to the dream he hopes to fulfil soon: making his Serie A debut. A moment that has merely been postponed.
Following the exploits of Vergara, who developed during loan spells at Pro Vercelli and Reggiana before bursting onto the scene upon his return to Napoli, the Azzurri face the difficult task of deciding whether to send Hasa out on loan again or bring him back to the parent club. A decision that will affect both him and Rao (another great talent currently shining at Bari): both could be added to the first-team squad next season, bolstering the squad with which Conte will once again face the triple challenge. In a few months’ time, Castelvolturno could find itself home to a couple of hidden gems.