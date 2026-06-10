How far will England go at the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say
It's so close we can almost taste it. The 2026 World Cup is now just a day away, with the best players on the planet descending on the United States, Mexico and Canada for what promises to be a superb summer of football. While some teams will solely harbour dreams of getting out of the groups, others know that anything other than a trophy parade in late-July will go down as failure. We're set, then, for five-and-a-half weeks of drama, filled with joy and heartbreak in equal measure.
Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winners to the dark horses and biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.
Today, we asked our UK team to predict how far England will go in the tournament - here's what they had to say...