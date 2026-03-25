How does DJ Diogo Dalot set the mood at Man Utd? Portuguese defender explains play list choices that get the Red Devils fired up

Speaking in association with DHL Express, the official logistics partner of Manchester United, Dalot told GOAL when asked how he chooses what to play and whether those decisions are influenced by the opponents about to be faced: “I have been the dressing room DJ for a long time now, and it isn't an easy job trying to please 25 players with different tastes! I feel the pressure because I don’t want to put a bad song on, but I’m at the stage now where I can choose the tracks I want while balancing requests. I look at it in a professional way; I have to think about the energy of the room. Sometimes I need to lift the mood and other times people need their own space - it all depends on the game.”

Dalot is part of the six-man leadership group at Old Trafford that was put in place by former boss Ruben Amorim and includes club captain Bruno Fernandes, experienced defender Harry Maguire, World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui and veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

He added on getting that nod: “Being named as part of the six-man leadership team at United gives me a lot of extra responsibility. It’s a role that felt quite natural to me, rather than something forced, but it is also a learning process. When you have so many different personalities in a dressing room, you have to find ways of connecting with everyone at different moments. It gives me that extra responsibility to match the standards of the club and try to keep everyone on the right path.”