"His proposals are ruinous!" Florentino Pérez launches a blistering attack on his main rival in Real Madrid's ongoing power struggle

He stated, "I cannot let them take over the club again. It's the same people: the sons, the friends, the brothers." Riquelme's attempts to woo voters with grandiose transfer promises have infuriated the long-serving Real boss. "Does anyone seriously doubt that, under my leadership, the world's best players will continue to line up for Real?" Perez retorted when asked about the opposition's tactics. In this debate, Perez is staking his claim on the club's history.

Riquelme had recently gone out on a limb in an interview with the daily newspaper ABC regarding transfer activities should he be elected. "We have signed two international stars," the 37-year-old boasted. "I have an agreement for two major stars to play for Real Madrid if I am president—stars who are essential for the sporting project in the short, medium and long term."

He refused to name the players, but he delivered a blistering verdict on the club's current hierarchy, arguing that Real has lost its DNA: "As a Real Madrid fan, I have to say that this club currently lacks hierarchy, professionalism, values and a sense of what actually defines Real Madrid. All of that is somewhat missing."