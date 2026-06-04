Rather than rushing into a decision, the veteran is taking his time before committing to his next move. "Bernardo will decide after the World Cup," Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
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His agent's clear statements make it plain: the transfer target is keeping FC Barcelona in limbo
According to Romano, the race to sign the highly sought-after playmaker is wide open. However, the Portugal international—available on a free transfer after nine successful years at Manchester City—is said to prefer a move to Spain.
Behind the scenes at Camp Nou, though, everything appeared to be in place: as Catalan radio station RAC1 recently reported, Barça manager Hansi Flick had already given the sporting director his explicit approval for the transfer of the 31-year-old playmaker.
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo adds that the newly crowned La Liga champions are favourites to secure his signature, after Silva indicated he is willing to accept a substantial pay cut to move to Camp Nou.
- bernaldo silva
Silva is leaving Man City after nine years
The problem is that a free agent of this calibre is a rare commodity on the transfer market and is attracting interest from major rivals. According to Romano, league rivals Atlético Madrid are also vying intensely for Silva's signature, while Juventus are also considered potential suitors.
Silva has plied his trade at the Etihad since 2017, helping Pep Guardiola forge a golden era and leading the Sky Blues as captain. In April, both club and player confirmed that their paths would diverge at the end of the season.
He leaves behind a trophy cabinet brimming with silverware and some emotional parting words. "What we have won and achieved together is an era that will remain in my heart forever. It wasn't bad," the veteran said in his farewell message to the fans at the Etihad Stadium via X.
Barça are also keeping a close watch on Alvarez.
The playmaker is now fully focused on the upcoming World Cup with Portugal. Should Barça's deal for Silva fall through, the club is already exploring alternatives.
Another name doing the rounds is Julian Alvarez, though landing the Argentine World Cup winner from Atlético would cost well over €100 million.