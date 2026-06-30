Unsurprisingly, all eyes turned to Julian Nagelsmann the wake of the 4-3 defeat in the shootout, while followed a 1-1 draw during which Die Mannschaft struggled to break down a team who had looked defensively inept against the United States two-and-a-half weeks ago. Nagelsmann is under contract with the German Football Association (DFB) until after the 2028 European Championship, and cut a determined figure at full-time.

"I’m available. If the DFB want me to stay until 2028, I will. If they don’t, then I’ll go," Nagelsmann told reporters. "I’m not someone who runs away. I’m available if that’s what the DFB wants. If they don’t want me, they need to tell me. I want to continue.

"In football, you don’t have complete control. If the DFB wants me to, I’d be happy to prepare for the Euros and the Nations League. If they don’t want me to, they need to say it."

The ball, then, is firmly in the DFB's court. And unlike after the two previous World Cup failures, they can't afford to delay their decision, especially with an ideal candidate waiting in the wings to take over.