Fans left in hysterics at hilarious Rayan Cherki pose for France pre-World Cup team photo

While the squad photo provided some light-hearted relief, the mood in the French camp remains focused on the serious task ahead. Didier Deschamps must navigate a number of challenges, starting with key fitness issues. Arsenal's defensive pillar William Saliba could be forced to undergo back surgery following the tournament, though the medical staff have cleared him for the immediate challenge in North America.

Beyond the medical room, Deschamps also has his hands full managing an ego-filled and immensely talented group. He is blessed with an embarrassment of attacking riches, with Mbappe, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, and the clinical Jean-Philippe Mateta all vying for minutes alongside rising talents like Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Desire Doue.

With so many players pushing for starts, this French attack looks set to be the most feared in the competition. As they prepare to face Senegal in their opening Group I fixture, the hope is that Deschamps can successfully balance his squad, and that Cherki and his team-mates can find their feet on the pitch as effectively as they have captured the public's imagination off it.