According to The Athletic, Cucurella wants to leave Chelsea this summer. The Blues are reportedly prepared to let the left-back go if a suitable offer arrives.
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He would be working with a German coach there: could a sensational switch be looming for DFB nightmare Marc Cucurella?
According to The Athletic, several top clubs are already lining up for Cucurella. FC Barcelona are closely monitoring the Spanish international's situation, with sporting director Deco reportedly contacting his agents. Both Deco and head coach Hansi Flick rate the 27-year-old highly.
The potential move would have an ironic twist: Cucurella could soon be working under a German coach in Barcelona, given Flick's reputation as a disciplined tactician. In the quarter-final against Germany, his handball in the penalty area—with the score at 1-1—went unpunished, denying Die Mannschaft a clear spot-kick. Spain then struck the winner shortly before the end of extra time, eliminating the hosts.
A move to Barcelona would also be personally meaningful for Cucurella: the defender was born in Catalonia and joined Barça's youth setup at 14. He failed to break into the first team, making only one senior appearance, and was subsequently loaned out twice: first in 2018/19 (to Eibar) and 2019/20 (to Getafe) before the Blaugrana sold Cucurella to Getafe on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee of just under twelve million euros. Twelve months later he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, and in 2022 Chelsea paid a then-club-record €65.3m to bring him to London.
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Marc Cucurella is reported to be unhappy at Chelsea. Are the Blues holding out for a fee of at least €70 million?
After four years at Stamford Bridge, Cucurella is reportedly growing increasingly unhappy, according to The Athletic. Among other things, he is apparently frustrated by the Blues' transfer strategy, which relies heavily on signing young talent. "There was a lack of experience. For many players, it was their first match of this magnitude – and we paid the price," the Spaniard told The Athletic in March after Chelsea were overwhelmed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 (2-5 and 0-3). "I understand that this is the club's policy. But for anyone here who wants to win major titles, moments like this are disheartening. Signing only young players could make that more difficult."
He also feels the club erred by dismissing Enzo Maresca too quickly at the start of the year; under the Italian, Chelsea had at least won the Club World Cup, yet his successor, Liam Rosenior—who departed in April after a brief spell—failed to improve results. The club eventually finished a disappointing tenth in the Premier League, missing out on European qualification—another factor driving Cucurella's unease.
Chelsea, however, is relaxed: Cucurella is under contract until 2029, so the club can set a high asking price. Reports suggest the Blues will demand at least €70 million if he is to leave.
Any move for Marc Cucurella hinges on Barça offloading players first.
Chelsea's incoming manager, Xabi Alonso, has reportedly contacted Marc Cucurella several times in recent weeks. The former Leverkusen boss wants his compatriot in his future squad, but, according to The Athletic, he knows the defender wishes to leave.
Whether Barcelona pursue him depends on whether they first sell a centre-back, as that would free up the funds to bring back the former youth product. For now, the situation remains fluid.
Alejandro Balde, whose progress has stalled, would reportedly not block a move if he chose to leave. Jules Koundé could also depart, though the French World Cup winner recently stated that he still sees his future at the club. Joao Cancelo, on loan from Al-Hilal for the past six months, is expected to be signed permanently if possible.
Even if that happens, Barca would still face stiff competition. According to The Athletic, Atlético Madrid are also leading the chase for the left-footed player. For the Colchoneros, who are prioritising the search for a new left-back this summer, Cucurella is said to be right at the top of their wish list, and talks have apparently already taken place. Unlike Barça, Atlético would not first have to sell players to make a serious move for Cucurella.
Real Madrid are also loosely mentioned as interested parties, while Manchester City complete the list of high-profile suitors. As is well known, former Chelsea coach Maresca is expected to succeed Pep Guardiola at the Sky Blues, a move that could strengthen City's links to Cucurella.
Before his club future is decided, Cucurella is focusing on the World Cup, where European champions Spain are among the favourites for the title. He has made 23 international appearances, was a regular at the European Championship two years ago and is likely to play a key role in the World Cup finals, which begin on 11 June. In the build-up to the tournament, he tipped Ecuador—Germany's group opponents—as a dark horse for the title. Spain will face Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in the group stage.
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Marc Cucurella: His numbers for Chelsea FC
Games
163 goals
Goals
9 assists
Assists: 13
13