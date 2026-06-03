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He was already on Hasan Salihamidzic's wish list: FC Bayern are reportedly close to a surprise double signing

Bundesliga
Transfers
Eredivisie
Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven
S. Dest
I. Saibari

FC Bayern are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari and another former transfer target of ex-sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Sergino Dest is once again on Bayern Munich's wish list, alongside Saibari. The versatile full-back, capable on either flank, was already in Munich in the summer of 2020 when a move to the German champions appeared imminent. However, the US international ultimately chose to leave Ajax for FC Barcelona. 

"Why Barcelona and not Bayern? It wasn't easy, but Barcelona is the club of my dreams," Dest told the Associated Press at the time. "That's why I chose them." 

  • Six years on, the 25-year-old is finally set to join FC Bayern. Although Dest established himself as a regular for the Catalans at times after his move, this form lasted only 18 months, undermined by recurring injuries and fierce competition at Barça. 

    After just two seasons he moved on loan to AC Milan, where he struggled to make an impact, and then to PSV Eindhoven. When his contract expired in summer 2024, he joined PSV permanently on a free transfer, but not before suffering a cruciate ligament tear in April 2024 that sidelined him until March 2025. He subsequently regained his place in the starting line-up and became a key player in PSV's successful Eredivisie title defence, contributing eight assists and two goals.

    Eindhovens Dagblad reports that, with his contract running until 2028, Dest would cost Bayern between €20 and €25 million in transfer fees. Nevertheless, a move to Munich is not yet certain. Bayern are prioritising a deal for Dest's teammate Saibari, with an agreement already in place between the club and the Moroccan, and talks with PSV expected to accelerate. The German record champions have tabled an opening bid of 48 million euros. 

    Should that deal go through, FCB intend to sell players—most likely loan returnees such as Joao Palhinha, who spent last season at Tottenham—before pursuing a potential Dest transfer.

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    FC Bayern could kill two birds with one stone by signing Sergino Dest.

    A move for Dest could allow Bayern Munich to address two reported squad weaknesses in one fell swoop. Bayern have long been expected to reinforce the full-back positions, and while an initial plan centred on finding a backup and challenger for Konrad Laimer on the right, recent developments have shifted the focus. Positive signals now point to a possible contract extension for the Austrian, yet concerns are growing over Alphonso Davies's physical condition.

    The Canadian, who signed a lucrative long-term deal as a key first-team player, is still dealing with the after-effects of a cruciate ligament tear suffered last year. He missed significant game time in 2022–23 because of repeated muscle injuries and never quite recaptured his pre-injury form. In May, a fresh hamstring injury ruled him out of Bayern's season finale and is likely to keep him sidelined for the World Cup opener on home soil.

    Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown has therefore emerged as a candidate to replace Davies. Brown was one of the few bright spots during Eintracht's disappointing season and could also make an impact at the World Cup as a surprise first-team regular. Reports suggest Eintracht are holding out for at least €60 million for their rising star.

  • FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern: Are versatile centre-backs like Bisseck the best solution?

    More recently, international centre-backs Yann Bisseck of Inter Milan and Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City have been linked with Bayern as potential solutions and reinforcements. Although both are natural centre-backs, they can also slot in at full-back—Bisseck on the right, Gvardiol on the left. 

    Both would command significantly higher fees than Dest. Should suitable offers for Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito arrive this summer and two backup centre-backs depart, players like Bisseck and Gvardiol could look like stronger options for FCB than Dest.

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