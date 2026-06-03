He was already on Hasan Salihamidzic's wish list: FC Bayern are reportedly close to a surprise double signing

Six years on, the 25-year-old is finally set to join FC Bayern. Although Dest established himself as a regular for the Catalans at times after his move, this form lasted only 18 months, undermined by recurring injuries and fierce competition at Barça.

After just two seasons he moved on loan to AC Milan, where he struggled to make an impact, and then to PSV Eindhoven. When his contract expired in summer 2024, he joined PSV permanently on a free transfer, but not before suffering a cruciate ligament tear in April 2024 that sidelined him until March 2025. He subsequently regained his place in the starting line-up and became a key player in PSV's successful Eredivisie title defence, contributing eight assists and two goals.

Eindhovens Dagblad reports that, with his contract running until 2028, Dest would cost Bayern between €20 and €25 million in transfer fees. Nevertheless, a move to Munich is not yet certain. Bayern are prioritising a deal for Dest's teammate Saibari, with an agreement already in place between the club and the Moroccan, and talks with PSV expected to accelerate. The German record champions have tabled an opening bid of 48 million euros.

Should that deal go through, FCB intend to sell players—most likely loan returnees such as Joao Palhinha, who spent last season at Tottenham—before pursuing a potential Dest transfer.