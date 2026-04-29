He took a risk against PSG! Vincent Kompany avoids a harsh verdict at Bayern Munich

So now it's Kompany and Davies instead of Laimer. Why did he do that? After all, Laimer and his like-minded counterpart Josip Stanisic are among the unsung heroes of this impressive season. Both impress as tenacious tacklers and, above all, as driving forces in attack. Laimer has already racked up 15 points this season, while Stanisic has scored ten.

Lately the only debate has been which of them will occupy the left or right side. "We discuss this at least once a week in our coaching room," Kompany revealed last week. "None of us knows whether Konrad or Stani is better on the left or the right. If you ask me which of the two plays best on the left and which on the right, it's almost impossible to answer. For us, that's a luxury."

Against PSG, however, Kompany surprisingly opted out of that luxury and chose Davies instead. The former first-choice left-back had been sidelined for months with a cruciate ligament tear. Following his comeback in December, he suffered several physical setbacks, and there was even speculation at times about a summer transfer. Most recently, Davies had made a positive impact coming off the bench and had started two Bundesliga matches in a row. Many assumed his inclusion was merely to rest Laimer and Stanisic—they were wrong.