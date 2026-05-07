As reported by Ruhr-Nachrichten and Bild, the 46-year-old—who was relieved of his duties on 22 March—will receive a severance package of €1.5 million.
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He's set to receive a hefty severance package. BVB has reached an agreement to terminate Sebastian Kehl's contract
Kehl is now free to pursue a new role. The former international has recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.
Replaced as sporting director by Ole Book just one day after his own dismissal, Kehl will be officially honoured during BVB's final home game of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday (8.30 pm, Sky).