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He's set to receive a hefty severance package. BVB has reached an agreement to terminate Sebastian Kehl's contract

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has reached an agreement with former captain and long-serving sporting director Sebastian Kehl to terminate his contract, which had been due to run until 30 June 2027.

As reported by Ruhr-Nachrichten and Bild, the 46-year-old—who was relieved of his duties on 22 March—will receive a severance package of €1.5 million. 

  • Kehl is now free to pursue a new role. The former international has recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.

    Replaced as sporting director by Ole Book just one day after his own dismissal, Kehl will be officially honoured during BVB's final home game of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday (8.30 pm, Sky).

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Bundesliga
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