According to Sport1, Matthias Jaissle is weighing a return to a top-five European league and can "very well imagine" moving from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli to Eintracht Frankfurt. Eintracht's sporting director, Markus Krösche, is said to be a "big fan" of Jaissle and remains in regular contact with the 38-year-old coach.
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He's currently enjoying a massive salary, and a major managerial move at Eintracht Frankfurt now looks increasingly likely
Krösche and Jaissle have a history together in the Red Bull network: Krösche spent years at RB Leipzig, while Jaissle managed RB Salzburg. According to reports, Krösche tried twice to bring Jaissle to Eintracht Frankfurt—first in summer 2023 after Oliver Glasner's exit, and again in the subsequent winter break.
When that move collapsed, Frankfurt instead appointed Albert Riera as Dino Toppmöller's successor. However, the Spaniard—described as "difficult to manage"—clashed with key players and the media, and departed after securing only four wins from 14 matches.
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Eintracht Frankfurt are in crisis with Albert Riera – Krösche takes responsibility
"I put him in a situation where he had little chance of success," said Krösche at the end-of-season press conference a few days ago. The Spaniard's appointment was "my mistake. My misjudgement," he added, thereby taking responsibility for the team's failure to qualify for European competition.
In hiring Riera, the veteran boss had ignored his own principles. "The key rule I brushed aside is simple: if you have to replace a manager mid-season, don't bring in someone who doesn't know the league or have top-flight experience." So why did he do it? "I had a feeling, a conviction... I always act on conviction. It was so strong that I disregarded the principle of caution."
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Eintracht Frankfurt: Jaissle is reportedly prepared to accept a substantial pay cut.
As the season enters its final weeks, the circumstances could not be more different, particularly since Jaissle already knows the Bundesliga, albeit only as a former TSG Hoffenheim player. According to Sport1, he ticks an important box for Eintracht Frankfurt's managerial search: the club wants a German-speaking coach who can "bring back high-intensity football and get the crowd fired up". Jaissle certainly matches that profile.
Eintracht have already sounded out Jaissle, who recently won the Asian Champions League for the second time with Al-Ahli and is under contract there until 2027. For his part, Jaissle is even prepared to take a significant pay cut from his current massive salary of 15 million euros if an ambitious Bundesliga or Premier League club comes knocking.
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Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly weighing a potential return for Adi Hütter.
Alongside Jaissle, former coach Adi Hütter is currently considered a leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at the Hessian club. Hütter also matches the desired profile. Krösche wants the new boss to have a "clear vision" of "how he wants to play football". Eintracht must once again play with "a certain intensity"—a blend of counter-attacking and possession football—because, as Krösche explained, "we need to master both styles to regularly compete for European places."
Unlike Jaissle, re-hiring Hütter would not trigger a compensation fee, as the Austrian has been without a club since leaving AS Monaco in October last year.
"We are in talks. We want to find a solution soon," Krösche said recently regarding the club's managerial search timeline. According to Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt aims to wrap up its decision as early as next week.