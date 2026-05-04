He is still waiting for his first appearance: another Bundesliga club is reportedly interested in VfB Stuttgart's summer signing

In that respect, Wolfsburg might have an advantage over Freiburg, who reached the Europa League semi-finals. With two matchdays remaining, VfL sit in 16th place, the relegation spot. They trail the safety zone (Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln) by six points, a gap that can now only be bridged on paper. Instead, their focus is on the teams below them. St. Pauli occupy 17th place on the same points tally, while bottom-of-the-table 1. FC Heidenheim trail by only three points.

On the final matchday, Wolfsburg will host St. Pauli in a potentially decisive showdown, while this weekend they first tackle Bayern Munich at home.

VfB Stuttgart, meanwhile, is keen to build long term with Darvich, who has impressed in the 3. Liga with ten goals and four assists. "Noah would be ready; he's really developed well recently," Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß told Bild at the end of February, praising the German U21 international and hinting at first-team appearances: "I'm very pleased with his development. He has a lot to offer, which qualifies him for bigger challenges. He needs to continue exactly on this path."