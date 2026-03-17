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Eberl FreundIMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
Jonas Rütten

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He is now regarded as a "model example": FC Bayern have apparently declared the former loan player to be off-limits internally

Josip Stanisic is having his best season yet at Bayern Munich. The record champions have clearly recognised his new status within the club.

According to *kicker*, FC Bayern have apparently declared Josip Stanisic to be non-transferable internally. The report states that the German record champions have “repeatedly” received enquiries regarding the versatile defender, but that these are no longer of any significance to either the club or Stanisic himself.

  • According to consistent reports, Juventus Turin, for example, are said to have seriously considered signing the Croatian international last summer, at which point the record champions reportedly set a price tag of 50 million euros for Stanisic. At least, that is what Fabrizio Romano claimed last September. 

    To make the offer more attractive, Munich are said to have subsequently brought Sacha Boey – who has since returned to Galatasaray – into the mix as a swap deal. However, this offer was also reportedly rejected in Turin. Despite everything, Stanisic remains a candidate in Juve’s future plans, Romano claimed at the time. Yet the venture is now likely to prove impossible for the Old Lady.

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  • StanisicIMAGO / IPA Sport

    "Model player" Stanisic makes his breakthrough under Xabi Alonso

    On the one hand, the Munich-born player, whose contract runs until 2029, has no desire to leave. On the other hand, alongside Lennart Karl and Aleksandar Pavlovic, he is now seen within the club as a “prime example” of how, even at the highly ambitious record champions, talents from the club’s own youth academy can make the leap to the first team.

    To achieve this, however, Stanisic had taken a slight detour. He spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and even made Bundesliga history with the Werkself as unbeaten champions. In Leverkusen, the now 25-year-old blossomed under then-manager Xabi Alonso, particularly in the second half of the season, becoming a regular starter and making a total of 38 appearances, in which he scored four goals and provided six assists.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Stanisic is reinventing himself at Bayern Munich under Kompany

    This season, Stanisic is on course to significantly surpass that tally. He currently has three goals and six assists from 28 competitive matches. Even a knee injury at the start of the season and a ligament injury in his ankle in January failed to throw him off his stride. For manager Vincent Kompany, he is currently indispensable, not least due to Alphonso Davies’ latest absence.

    “Stani needed a bit of time. Now he’s here and has played his way into an important role,” said Kompany after the 1-1 draw against Stanisic’s former club Leverkusen last weekend. What has been particularly striking in recent weeks regarding Stanisic’s impressive development is how often the nominal right-back gets involved in the attack.

    In Munich, Stanisic was long regarded as a rather defence-oriented full-back; in his youth, he played a lot in central defence. However, thanks to Kompany’s bold system, he is reinventing himself this season. This has not gone unnoticed by the FCB management. Sporting director Christoph Freund, for instance, considers Stanisic’s development to be “really good”. "He’s getting better and better on the ball, is increasingly confident going forward, and is very active." 

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  • Josip Stanisic: Performance statistics for FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen

    SaisonClubMatchesGoalsAssists
    2020/21FC Bayern100
    2021/22FC Bayern1711
    2022/23FC Bayern2300
    2023/24Bayer Leverkusen3846
    2024/25FC Bayern2602
    2025/26FC Bayern2836
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