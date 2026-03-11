He had never managed that before! Michael Olise makes history at FC Bayern

Legendary experts Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards welcomed him with applause and chants of "Michael! Michael!" Olise smiled. Richards then managed to do what the trophy couldn't: he made Olise laugh by telling everyone that he had recently met him in a restaurant. ("He didn't do anything wrong, just enjoyed some good food.")

Anyone who expected a moody interview because of this triumphant reception and the nice anecdote was mistaken. Olise responded in his usual monosyllabic manner. At least there was a slight improvement compared to a TV interview during his time at Crystal Palace, which went viral as the "worst interview ever". Or an interview shortly after his arrival in Munich, when his teammate Jamal Musiala had to answer all the questions for Olise.

This time, the 24-year-old explained that "as a club like Bayern, the goal is to win everything." And what about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or? "I'm not focusing on that. The season is still long. If it happens, it would be nice. But first, the trophies."