Harry Redknapp back to Tottenham? Ex-Spurs boss open to replacing Igor Tudor as Premier League relegation battle heats up

Redknapp, who spent four years in charge of the London club and managed to guide them to the League Cup final, has been out of the game for nine years following his brief spell at Birmingham City. However, with Spurs facing a surprise relegation battle, the 79-year-old says he would be happy to take his place in the hot seat amid their current struggles.

"I've been asked a few times if I'd go back to Spurs and it's probably not going to happen, is it?" the veteran manager told The Press Association at Cheltenham races. "Would I go back? Of course I would, but I doubt very much it's going to happen.

"They've got it all on to stay up, it's going to be hard. I'm looking at their fixtures and Nottingham Forest are playing all right, West Ham are playing very well, it's going to be tough for Tottenham."

Despite the mounting speculation, Redknapp insists there has been absolutely no formal contact from the Spurs hierarchy. For now, the former Portsmouth manager is keeping his attention firmly fixed on the racecourse rather than the football pitch. "My only concern at the minute is The Jukebox Man in the Gold Cup, I'm nothing to do with Spurs any more," he declared.

With the club sitting just one point above the relegation zone, Redknapp concluded with a message of goodwill for his former teams. "They haven't been in touch, not at all," he reiterated. "I hope Spurs stay up and I hope West Ham stay up."