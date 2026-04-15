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Moataz Elgammal

Harry Maguire hit with ban and fine after 'f*cking joke' outburst at match officials revealed

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H. Maguire
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An independent Football Association disciplinary panel has suspended Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for one match and fined him £30,000. Official written reasons reveal the centre-back launched an explicit rant at the fourth official following his red card against Bournemouth, deepening Michael Carrick's defensive crisis ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

  • Independent panel confirms punishment

    Maguire has been handed a one-match suspension and a £30,000 fine, according to an independent Regulatory Commission. The 33-year-old was initially dismissed in the 78th minute of United's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on March 20. However, an extraordinary incident report confirmed that the England international directed offensive language towards fourth official Matthew Donohue as he left the pitch. The independent panel detailed the exact nature of the confrontation, which the player subsequently admitted, leading to this additional disciplinary action beyond his standard red card suspension.

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    Explicit outburst detailed in report

    The disciplinary commission's official documents disclosed the specific remarks that led to the breach of FA Rule E3.1. The report stated that after the VAR check was complete, Maguire approached the touchline official. Donohue's testimony noted: "After the VAR check was complete, Maguire, as he was leaving the field of play, approached me and shouted, 'You're a joke. You're all a f*cking joke.'"

    Despite the defender submitting a statement claiming he merely muttered "it is a f*cking joke" in general frustration, the commission preferred the match official's categorical evidence, concluding the words were abusive and insulting.

  • Defensive crisis deepens for Red Devils

    This suspension is a significant blow for United, who have increasingly relied on the veteran centre-back since Carrick’s appointment. Having already missed the recent 2-1 defeat to Leeds, Maguire will now be unavailable for the crucial upcoming clash against Chelsea. The club's selection problems are severely compounded by the absence of Lisandro Martinez, who faces a three-match ban for violent conduct.

    Consequently, United are left without their two senior central defenders, forcing the manager to reconsider his tactical approach as the fierce race for Champions League qualification spots intensifies.

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    Youthful duo set for Stamford Bridge

    Carrick will likely field teenagers Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven this weekend. United sit third on 55 points, but Chelsea, currently sixth with 48 points, desperately need a win to chase the expanded top five Champions League qualification spots. These young defenders face a baptism of fire in a high-stakes encounter.

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