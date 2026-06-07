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Harry Kane told to 'be sensible' as Roy Keane offers England striker strict tactical advice after match-winning display ahead of World Cup
Keane demands tactical shift from England captain
England legend has insisted that Kane must adapt his game and be "sensible" with his movement during the upcoming World Cup. While the Bayern Munich star has earned plaudits for his ability to drop deep and link play, Keane believes such habits could prove detrimental in the heat of a major summer tournament.
Keane argued that Kane’s primary responsibility must be as a finisher rather than a creator. After Kane secured a 1-0 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Keane stressed that the 32-year-old needs to trust the creative quality elsewhere in the squad and focus on remaining the focal point of the attack.
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Conserving energy in extreme conditions
With the World Cup set to be played in demanding climate conditions, Keane is concerned that Kane's high work rate could lead to premature fatigue. He believes the striker must resist the urge to drop into his own half, suggesting that a more static presence upfront will keep him fresh for the moments that truly matter in the box.
Keane told ITV: "He has to have that experience now, and maybe he's learnt a lot more playing for Bayern in those big Champions League games. Be smart enough with your position. Even for the goal, New Zealand have lots of players back, but he's just wandered in there. Just that experience, but its amazing they gave him so much space."
Stay in the box to win the trophy
The pundit was adamant that Kane’s world-class finishing is England's greatest asset, and it should not be wasted on tasks other players can perform. Keane urged the skipper to stay patient and wait for the opportunities to come to him rather than searching for the ball in midfield areas.
"But with that experience, he's got to be sensible, we're talking about the conditions," Keane added. "He doesn't need to be coming back beyond the halfway line trying to spray balls, there's enough players who can do that and enough quality, you get yourself in there, you're the best in the world at this moment in time. If England want to win the big trophy, he's going to be your main man."
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Kane dismisses concerns over tournament heat
Meanwhile, despite the warnings from the former Manchester United captain, Kane remains confident in his physical condition and his ability to handle the elements. Following a record-breaking season in Germany where he netted 61 goals, the striker believes the squad is well-prepared for any atmospheric challenges they might face during the tournament.
Responding to questions about the temperature and fatigue, Kane said: "The drinks breaks help. A lot of people are talking about the heat but I don't think it's going to be as big a factor as what some people say. Me personally and a few of of the boys who have been training for a while in it felt fine today. We're all athletes, we're all professionals and have played in warm weather conditions before."