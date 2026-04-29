AFP
Harry Kane breaks Steven Gerrard Champions League record after netting crucial goal for Bayern Munich in crazy clash with PSG
Record-breaking night for the England captain
The 32-year-old striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, showing nerves of steel after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box. By converting the spot-kick, Kane became the first English player to score in six consecutive Champions League outings, officially moving past Liverpool legend Gerrard, who managed five in a row during the 2007-08 campaign.
It wasn't just a single milestone for the former Tottenham man, as he also reached 61 goal contributions in a single season for the first time in his professional career. His incredible tally now stands at 54 goals and seven assists, marking a personal best as he continues to justify his massive price tag in Bavaria.
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An instant Champions League classic
The match at the Parc des Princes will go down as one of the most chaotic encounters in the competition's history. After Kane's opener, the game exploded into life as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves, and Ousmane Dembele turned the tide for the hosts. Michael Olise kept Bayern in touch with a 20-yard thunderbolt, but PSG eventually surged into a dominant 5-2 lead by the hour mark.
Reflecting on the frantic nature of the contest, Kane told Amazon Prime: "I think you saw two high-level teams out there. Especially in the attacking play, in the transition, the speed, the intensity, in the one-v-one battles. Two of the top teams going toe to toe. We had moments where we could have killed the game earlier on."
Bayern refuse to back down
Despite the three-goal deficit, Vincent Kompany's side showed immense character to drag themselves back into the tie. Late goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz shifted the momentum, leaving the final score at 5-4 and ensuring the second leg in Munich remains delicately balanced. Kane was quick to praise his team-mates for their resilience in a hostile environment.
"We take a lot of pride in the fact that we got back to 5-4 because away from home, and being 5-2 down, could be a really tough place to be. But we fought and we clawed and we're back in the tie," the striker added.
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Chasing Lewandowski and European glory
Kane's seasonal total of 54 goals puts him in elite company, being the highest tally for a player in Europe's top five leagues since Robert Lewandowski hit 55 in 2019-20. While the Polish striker's single-season Bundesliga record may be just out of reach, Kane's primary focus remains on bringing the European Cup back to Munich. With a home crowd behind them, Kane is confident about the turnaround.
Looking ahead to the return fixture, Kane noted: "As the game went on, we got better and better. They started to tire, so we'll go to the Allianz Arena and try and bring the same intensity. There was a lot of moments out there and it's probably going to be the same next week. So us being at home with the crowd behind us at the Allianz Arena, we hope that can push us over the line."