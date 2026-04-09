'Unbelievable' - Hansi Flick fumes at 'unacceptable' lack of VAR intervention after bizarre handball incident in Barcelona's Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

Speaking to Movistar after the final whistle, Flick questioned the very foundation of the technology's implementation in the elite European competition. "I don't know why VAR didn't intervene... it's unbelievable. We all make mistakes but with this type of situation... Why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow for the player," Flick stated in a clearly agitated tone.

Barca defender Gerard Martin echoed his manager's sentiments regarding the lack of a penalty and a second booking for Pubill. "The goalkeeper plants the ball down and plays it. The player stops it with his hand. The referee doesn't see it live, but the VAR has to tell him," Martin remarked.