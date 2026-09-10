Hansi Flick backs 'special' Lamine Yamal for Ballon d’Or as Barcelona star shatters Kylian Mbappe Champions League record

Barcelona kicked off their European campaign with a ruthless 5-1 victory over Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord at a rain-soaked Camp Nou. Stand-in centre-forward Raphinha led the charge with a well-taken brace, while summer arrivals Gabriel Jesus and Karim Adeyemi also found the net before Sem Steijn grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

However, it was Yamal who stole the show by rewriting the continental history books. The 19-year-old provided two assists and curled in a stunning 77th-minute free-kick to reach 21 career Champions League goal involvements (11 goals, 10 assists). In doing so, he surpassed Mbappe's previous benchmark of 20 to claim the outright record for the most goal contributions by a teenager in the competition.

At 19 years and 58 days, the Spanish international also became the youngest player to score a direct free-kick for a La Liga club on Europe's biggest stage, eclipsing former records held by Arda Guler and Sergio Aguero.







