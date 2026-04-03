Guardiola: Salah is one of the greats… and deserves a grand send-off

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the legacy of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, after nine years at Anfield.

Liverpool are away to Manchester City tomorrow, Saturday, in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Guardiola said at the pre-match press conference, published on City’s website: “Salah is one of the greats, thanks to his statistics and his consistent form.”

He added: “What a player and what a wonderful person. Goals and assists. A true legend for Liverpool and the Premier League for everything he has achieved.”

He continued, “It is a fitting time for him to say goodbye, and he deserves great recognition for what he has given to the world of football, especially in this country.”