'Can you guarantee you won't die this year?' - Atletico Madrid president responds to talk of Julian Alvarez joining Barcelona in summer transfer window

As reported by Marca, Cerezo made it clear that Atletico have no intention of letting Alvarez leave. Before a lunch with Barcelona executives, reporters pressed him on the forward moving to the Catalan capital. Cerezo responded to the rumours with a bizarre analogy. He asked: "Can you guarantee that you are not going to die between now and the end of the year? If a player has a contract with a team and he has many years of contract left with that team, then you tell me what can happen. I'll tell you in three words... Julian has a contract."